Sports Nutrition Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Key Market Trends:

‘Veganism’ Trend to Accelerate Revenue Generation

Globally the mainstreaming of sports nutrition has not peaked and protein continues to reign supreme in the respective market space. Increase in plant-based diets has resulted in an increasing number of sports nutrition products being rolled out on retail shelves claiming ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, thus resulting in increased market revenues for sports nutrition products. For example, GHT Companies has introduced Vegan Life Nutrition (VLN), to provide nutritional supplements that are completely free of animal products. Vegan Life Nutrition created this supplement range to meet the growing demand for animal-free plant-based products.

Also, a Harris Poll conducted in 2016 found that approximately 3% of the U.S. population eats a strictly vegetarian diet, and about half of those are vegan. The bigger revelation was that 36% opt for at least some vegetarian meals on a regular basis. All of this points to an emerging trend toward a decreasing reliance on animal-based nutrition.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Strong fitness culture across the countries such as China, Japan, and Australia and the wide availability of sports nutrition products, with a plethora of brands on the market and constant new product launches, are some of the factors contributing towards increasing market for sports nutrition products across the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing dependency on social media marks a significant attribute in the success of sports nutrition brands, with the use of social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, as well as brand ambassadors having a strong influence on sales.

Furthermore, increasing government efforts to educate consumers on the importance of fitness is further adding to the overall revenues in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. In this regards, in 2016, the Chinese government introduced, the National Fitness Programme, encouraging consumers to take part in various sporting activities being held throughout the country, such as marathons.

Detailed TOC of Sports Nutrition Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Sports Food

5.1.2 Sports Drink

5.1.3 Sports Supplements

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Glanbia plc

6.4.2 PepsiCo, Inc.

6.4.3 MusclePharm Corporation

6.4.4 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.5 Clif Bar & Company

6.4.6 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.7 GNC Holdings Inc.

6.4.8 Abbott Laboratories Inc

6.4.9 Multipower

6.4.10 GNC Holdings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

