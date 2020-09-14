ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Sports Sponsorship Market by Type (Signage, Digital Activation, Club & Venue Activation, and Others); by Application (Competition Sponsorship, Training Sponsorship, and Others), and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027”.

Sports Sponsorship Market size

According to the report, global demand for sports sponsorship market was valued at approximately USD 52.38 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 81.31 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Overview:

The advent of new sports leagues is one of the key factors that is stimulating the global market growth for sport sponsorship. Worldwide, sporting organizations are depending on sponsors to provide goods and services, and funding to improve profitability of all the associations involved. As well, the growing number of new sporting activities around the world is providing an outlet for new sponsorships through different sports. This involves launching new tournaments and extending existing competitions to new venues. These activities are drawing more participants, which in turn is encouraging advertisers to invest in these events.

Over the past 20+ years, sponsorship has shown sustained growth that far exceeds the growth of conventional marketing spending, such as advertisement and sales promotions. One of the key developments gaining momentum in the industry is the rise of marketing analytics. One of the biggest problems faced by sponsors is lack of effective measures to calculate sports sponsorship ROI (return on investment). Marketing analytics lets the companies concentrate on the sports which have higher ROI. Sponsors can get a better understanding of how the public perceives their products with the aid of this marketing research. The analytics that is gaining popularity in sports sponsorships will also drive the growth of the global sports sponsorship industry.

Moreover, digital media has emerged as an vital aspect of branding in global sports sponsorship, as it offers the opportunity to connect with customers around the world through a multitude of digital channels. New media technology convergence has changed the way sport is produced, advertised, distributed, and consumed. This has made a major contribution to the continuing fragmentation of media outlets around the world and has sparked a complex and synergistic partnership between social media and sport sponsorship.

Numerous implementations of modern sports technology have fundamentally changed the way sports are created, distributed and consumed. Regional and national media outlets have fractured around the world. Global brands use the emotional influence of sport to communicate with customers and take advantage of these compelling patterns of cultural media marketing.

Request for Sample Report (Including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Sports Sponsorship Market:

Top Key Players Analysis:

Major players in sports sponsorship market are Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Rolex (Switzerland), Pepsico (U.S.), Adidas (Germany), The Coco Cola Company (U.S.), among others.

Sports Sponsorship Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on type segment accounted for almost 31% share of the Sports Sponsorship Market in 2019

The global market for the sports sponsorship is segmented into application, type, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into signage, club & venue activation, digital activation, and others. The signage segment held almost 31% share of the market in 2019. Various factors like the growing number of new sporting leagues and the success of existing leagues are boosting sponsor signage investment, thus driving the segmental growth.

Applications type segment accounted for almost 52% share of the Sports Sponsorship Market in 2019

Based on applications, the market is categorized into competition sponsorship, training sponsorship, and others. The market for competition sponsorship held almost 52% share of the market in 2019. As competition between brands continues to escalate, sports content like leagues, teams, federations, athletes, games, and celebrities will continue to increase, whether delivered online or on-site, uploaded, recorded, downloaded, or podcast.

Request for Research Methodology:

Regional Analysis:

North America held almost 42% share of the overall market

By region, the market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 42% share of the overall market. Factors like the introduction of new sporting activities combined with growing sponsorship expenditure on sports is driving business growth in this region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR of almost 6.1% in the forecast period.

Key Report Highlights

• Market size data in terms of revenue and sales volume

• Comprehensive pricing analysis based on different product types and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Sports Sponsorship market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Sports Sponsorship market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Sports Sponsorship market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Sports Sponsorship market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Sports Sponsorship market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents (TOC)

1. Global Sports Sponsorship Market Introduction

1.1. Definition and Taxonomy

1.2. Research Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market Overview and Key Findings by Major Segments

4. Market Dynamics and Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.4. Challenges

4.2. SWOT Analysis

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis by Key Segments and Region

5. Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers

5.1. Market Competition Scenario

5.2. Manufacturer Market Share

5.3. Manufacturer Intensity Map

5.4. Opportunity Orbits

5.5. Strategic Market Developments

6. Global Sports Sponsorship Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Key Segments

7. Global Sports Sponsorship Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.1.1.1. U.S.

7.1.1.2. Canada

7.1.1.3. Rest of North America

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.2.1.1. Germany

7.2.1.2. UK

7.2.1.3. France

7.2.1.4. Italy

7.2.1.5. Spain

7.2.1.6. Russia

7.2.1.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.3.1.1. China

7.3.1.2. Japan

7.3.1.3. India

7.3.1.4. Australia

7.3.1.5. Southeast Asia

7.3.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Latin America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.4.1.1. Brazil

7.4.1.2. Mexico

7.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.5.1.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.1.2. South Africa

7.5.1.3. UAE

7.5.1.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

8. Company Profiles of Key Manufacturers

8.1. Company Basic Information

8.2. Company Overview

8.3. Financial Highlights

8.4. Product Portfolio

8.5. Business Strategy

8.6. Recent Market Developments

For more information and detailed Table of Content about the report visit here:

