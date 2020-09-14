Stored Grain Insecticide Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Stored Grain Insecticide Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Stored Grain Insecticide market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Stored Grain Insecticide Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Sustaining Market Pressures for Better Post-Harvest Prices

With the increasing demand for grains in the global markets, farm storage and warehousing has become more of a necessity rather than an option. Improper storage of grains leads to pest infestation, which is difficult and expensive to control and reduces the value of grains by decreasing nutritive value and germination capacity. The fluctuation in prices of the grains, in the market, is the major reason for preserving the grains in the warehouses. Therefore, this urge to preserve grains with less insect infestation is inducing the usage of warehouse insecticides.

Companies are also investing in many new storage technologies and integrating advanced fumigant mechanisms, which is further likely to help in improving storage technologies and reducing post-harvest losses. From the aforementioned factors, it is quite avid that the urge for better pricing of grains in the international commodity markets is increasing the consumption of stored grain insecticides globally.

India to Dominate the Global Stored Grain Insecticide Market

Growing insect manifestations on the diverse crop-growing regions of India are leading to the nationwide losses in the cultivation of crops, especially for rice, maize, and wheat, by about 10-25%, as reported by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The most common insects damaging grain storages in India are the rice weevil, the khapra beetle, the grain moth, and the lesser grain/ hooded-grain/ paddy borer. The increase in the infestation of stored grains by such insects is further enhancing the market for stored grain insecticides in the country. However, regulations on the overuse of stored grain insecticides in India are speculated to slightly impact the storage grain insecticide sales in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Stored Grain Insecticide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 On-Farm

5.1.2 Off-Farm

5.1.3 Export Shipments

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adapted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.2 Degesch America, Inc.

6.3.3 Syngenta AG

6.3.4 Corteva AgriScience

6.3.5 Nufarm Ltd.

6.3.6 Douglas Products

6.3.7 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

6.3.8 UPL Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

