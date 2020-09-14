“Sun Care Products Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Sun Care Products market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Sun Care Products Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Sun Care Products Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity Of Outdoor Recreational Activities

The past few years have seen an increase in the participation of sports, especially in outdoor games. A recent trend growing across Europe is the immense response towards outbound tourism. The emerging trend for beach volleyball has also helped in the growth of the market. 57% of the total beach volleyball participation are males and 27% of them were falling between the age group 25-34. It is estimated that Americans spend more than 600 billion USD each year in outdoor recreational activities. Consumers from Western countries prefer using sun care products during their outdoor activities, especially in beaches. Hence the higher participation rate in the outdoor recreational activities has contributed to the rise in the sales of sun care products.

Middle East And Africa are the Fastest Growing Market

The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers due to significant UV radiation is majorly affecting outdoor laborers and athletes due to the high exposure to the sun. Hence, people are increasingly using sun care products according to the recommendations of dermatologists for protecting the skin against the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. Companies are also tapping the Saudi Arabian market by introducing products with new formulations, such as the incorporation of active ingredients for maximum protection. Online retailers, such as BasharaCare are offering sun care products in KSA. People in Israel are interested in a tanned look and heavily use tanning beds in salons as a solution to achieve the look. The extensive distribution channels of international players such as Beiersdorf in countries, such as Turkey, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, etc., are leading to product availability and shelf visibility of products in stores, thereby enabling consumers to choose the required product with ease.

Detailed TOC of Sun Care Products Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Self-tanning Products

5.1.2 After-sun Products

5.1.3 Sun Protection Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.2 L’Oreal

6.4.3 Lotus Herbals

6.4.4 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.5 Groupe Clarins

6.4.6 Unilever PLC

6.4.7 Avon Products Inc.

6.4.8 Procter and Gamble (P&G)

6.4.9 Bayercare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

