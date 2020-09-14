Sunflower Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Sunflower Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Sunflower market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Sunflower Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Sunflower Market.

Market Overview:

The sunflower market was valued at USD 7020.5 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach a value of USD 9971.3 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.37% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The global sunflower oil consumption is growing rapidly, mainly as a result of the rising health consciousness among Indian consumers. Due to negative effects on health coming from the adoption of a modern lifestyle, the consumers now prefer light edible oils, in order to remain healthy. As a result, the share of sunflower oil in the total edible oil consumption is rising YoY. Sunflower Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

France is the Largest Market for Sunflowers

The largest importer of sunflowers seeds is France, which took up 18% share in imported sunflower seeds, in volume, in 2018. France also actively participated in intra-European trade of sunflower seeds, accounting for 8.5% of the market share of the intra-European sunflower seed import market.

In the last five years, French imports of sunflower seeds increased at a sharp annual rate of +41% in volume and +34% in value, owing to a decrease in domestic production of French sunflower seeds. The largest developing country that supplies sunflower seeds to France is Argentina.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Sunflowers Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global sunflower market in terms of consumption, holding a 30% share of the global market. The market in this region driven by higher disposable incomes and increased health consciousness. Edible oil consumers in India are increasingly turning toward sunflower oil, which has witnessed an increase in the consumption by about five-fold rise, over the past 15 years. Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) noted a steady rise in sunflower oil imports, from 973,000 metric ton, in 2015-2016, to 1,516,000 metric ton, in 2017-2018.

