Telecom Analytics Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Telecom Analytics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Telecom Analytics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Telecom Analytics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Network Analytics Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– The network analytics feature brings visibility to the performance and behavior of the data center infrastructures This feature collects data and analyzes the latter using sophisticated algorithms.

– The rapid growth in global IP traffic and advent of 5G is expected in upcoming years will drive network communications making them an essential component of every business model for a communications company. Thus, network reliability and eliminating disruptions are expected to be a priority for many companies, thus, driving the demand for network analytics.

– The new generation of network analytics abilities can support better capacity planning and traffic management, with increasing mobile connections worldwide, major players are trying to provide more efficient service assurance to deliver a customer experience that reduces subscribers churn and increases revenues.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The United States is one of the largest markets for telecom analytics. Moreover, the country is home to some of the major players in the telecom analytics, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market.

– The demand for technology in various industries is expected to drive the telecom analytics market at a faster pace in the North American region.

– Moreover, North America has some of the world’s largest cellular service providers, who rely excessively on consumer feedback. Thus, by opting for telecom analytics, CSPs in the region can provide better quality service at high efficiency.

– Verizon, a telecommunications major in the United States, has deployed a variety of analytics and AI groups around the company. For instance, Data Science and Cognitive Intelligence group focuses on applying analytics and cognitive technology to Verizon’s interactions with customers. With other companies to follow this trend, the demand for customer analytics solutions is expected to increase.

Detailed TOC of Telecom Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need to Prevent Customer Attrition

4.3.2 Increasing Vulnerability to Fraudulent Activities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Telecom Operators

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Customer Analytics

5.1.2 Network Analytics

5.1.3 Market Analytics

5.1.4 Price Analytics

5.1.5 Service Analytics

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dell Inc.

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 InfoFaces Inc.

6.1.7 Accenture Plc.

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Teradata Corporation

6.1.10 Wipro Limited

6.1.11 Nokia Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

