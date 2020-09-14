Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market to reach US$ 6 Bn by 2027

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market: Key Highlights The global tire recycling downstream products market was valued at ~ US$ 4 Bn in 2018 , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 3% during the forecast period.

was valued at ~ in , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ during the forecast period. In terms of recycling technique, the shredding segment accounted for a major share of the global tire recycling downstream products market in 2018 .

. Based on product, the rubber powder segment held a significant share of the global tire recycling downstream products market in 2018 .

. In terms of end use, the cement manufacturing segment constituted a key share of the global tire recycling downstream products market in 2018 . Currently, cement manufacturing companies use tire-derived fuel to supplement their primary fuel for firing cement kilns. The heating value of an average-sized passenger tire is approximately 13,000 to 15,000 British Thermal Units (BTUs) per pound, which is the same as that of coal. The primary aim of using tire fuel is to save on fuel costs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for the tire recycling downstream products market in the next few years, owing to large-scale scrap tire production in China, Japan, and India.

Key Drivers of Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market
The poor quality of roads has become a major concern for the public sector. The demand for high-performance road construction materials has been increasing consistently. The cost of raw materials for asphalt and asphalt alteration has increased significantly, creating barriers for cost-effective road construction. This has boosted the need for alternative substitutes.

Currently, rubber powder derived from scrap tires to maximize the quality of asphalt is an alternative cost-effective substitute for asphalt. The recycled material is blended into asphalt used in road construction to increase the quality of the mixture and extend the service life of the road.

Asphalt mixture containing rubber has been used in several road projects in the U.S. and Europe. Rise in the demand for tire recycling downstream products in the construction sector is likely to drive the tire recycling downstream products market.

Asia Pacific a Prominent Region of Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market
Asia Pacific was the key region of the global tire recycling downstream products market in 2018. Increase in regulations regarding scrap tire landfilling is driving the tire recycling downstream products market in Asia Pacific.

Around 11,010 million tons of new tires were produced in Asia Pacific in 2017; of this, China accounted for a 40% share, while Japan held a 6% share. Bridgestone Corp., Apollo Tyres Ltd, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, MRF Ltd, and Yokohama Rubber Company are the major tire manufacturers present in Asia Pacific. This creates an opportunity for the tire recycling downstream products market.

North America is expected to contribute significantly to the global tire recycling downstream products market during the forecast period, due to the growth of paper and cement industries in the region. The U.S. utilized 106 million scrap tires as tire-derived fuel in 2017.

Latin America held the least share of the global tire recycling downstream products market in 2018.

Companies in Mexico such as Granutec, Trisol, and HM Energy Mexico are reusing scrap tires to produce waterproof coating, flooring, and a fuel alternative to diesel. This positively influences the tire recycling downstream products market.

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market: Key Developments
In April 2019, GENAN HOLDING A/S acquired NORS subsidiary Biosafe, an operator of the largest tire recycling plant in Portugal. After this acquisition, GENAN HOLDING A/S has six tire recycling plants across the world.

In July 2018, the largest resource recovery and Processed Engineered Fuel (PEF) plant in Australia was opened at Wetherill Park in Sydney. Operated as a joint venture between ResourceCo and Cleanaway, the plant is licensed to receive up to 250,000 tons of dry commercial & industrial and mixed construction & demolition waste per year, in order to recover metal, clean timber, and inert materials. The rest of the waste is converted into PEF.

In July 2018, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB together with Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) signed an HoA (Heads of Agreement) with DHF Development, a Germany-based company, in order to facilitate the establishment of more recycling plants in the Middle East.

In May 2017, The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) lent US$ 30 Mn to ResourceCo in order to establish an innovative plant for the production of alternative fuels in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. These funds would be used to build two new plants to transform selected non-recyclable waste streams into solid fuel, known as Processed Engineered Fuel (PEF).

, The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) lent US$ 30 Mn to ResourceCo in order to establish an innovative plant for the production of alternative fuels in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. These funds would be used to build two new plants to transform selected non-recyclable waste streams into solid fuel, known as Processed Engineered Fuel (PEF). In May 2017, Renelux Cyprus Ltd submitted its first full corporate offer for alternative fuel, i.e. tire-derived fuel, to a major cement manufacturer in India. Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market: Competition Landscape The global tire recycling downstream products market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players.

Less capital investment and low R&D expenditure in the tire recycling downstream products market are anticipated to increase the threat of entry of new players in the market in the near future.

Key players operating in the tire recycling downstream products market include Liberty Tire Recycling, Genan Holding A/S, Lakin Tires West Inc, Ragn-Sells Group, L & S Tire Company, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, ETR Group, ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Probio Energy International, Renelux Cyprus Ltd, Emanuel Tire LLC, Reliable Tire Disposal, Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc., West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc., Lehigh Technologies, Inc., and Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc.