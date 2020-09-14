Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Global Tissue Sealants Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global tissue sealants market is projected to increment at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024 primarily due to recently increased number of out-patient surgeries. As these surgeries go a long way in reducing the overall expenditure on healthcare, patients are now readily opting for it as well as the insurance payers are preferring it. In addition to that, tissue sealants do not require the out-patients to spend the more than just a few hours at the hospital, which is further propelling the adoption and driving the demand in the global tissue sealants market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing use of fibrin sealants for hemostats is emerging as a key trend that will help the vendors of this market gain new revenue avenues. Fibrin sealants aid in stabilizing the clot and can be applied to small blood vessels as well as on the areas that are inconvenient to reach with traditional sutures. The nominal blood loss during the process, growing geriatric population, and high prevalence of blood disorders are a few other factors augmenting the demand in the global fibrin sealants market.

This report on the global market for tissue sealants has been developed by experience market research analyst, aspiring to serve as a credible business document for the stakeholders connected to the value chain. The report offers all-inclusive assessment of the factors that will define the demand in the near future, segments the market into to smaller aspects, gauges the potential of all important regions, and profiles a number of key vendors in order to understand the competitive landscape.

Global Tissue Sealants Market: Overview

Tissue sealants are surgical accessories used to prevent excessive loss of fluids from the site of surgery. The key property of tissue sealants is their adhesive and cohesive strength, which allows them to act as an effective protective barrier on a surgical site. The steady technological development in the medical sector has been the crucial factor affecting the movement of the global tissue sealants market, as it has spurred the demand for advancements in the efficacy of tissue sealants.

The report provides a thorough overview of the global tissue sealants market by presenting data about its regional breakdown, its competitive dynamics, and major segments. The report uses industry-standard market evaluation tools to deliver reliable insight into the development of the global tissue sealants market in the coming years.

The tissue sealants market is divided into two major product segments, namely natural and synthetic tissue sealants. Of these, the market for natural tissue sealants is dominated by fibrin-based tissue sealants, whereas synthetic peptides and polyethylene glycol are among the key synthetic tissue sealants. The historical growth trajectory of each of these segments is examined in the report, which provides a clear foundation for projections about their future performance.

Global Tissue Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities

The steady rise in the demand for surgical procedures of various kinds is the key driver for the global tissue sealants market. Due to the rising prevalence of accidental trauma and pathogenic injuries, surgical procedures are becoming increasingly necessary across the world. This has driven the demand for important surgical accessories such as tissue sealants and is likely to remain an important driver for the tissue sealants market in the coming years. The rising awareness about the utility of tissue sealants in surgical procedures has also been a key factor in the steady growth of the global tissue sealants market.

The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions and the consequent increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries is also an influential driver for the global tissue sealants market. Cardiac surgeries require sophisticated and reliable tissue sealants, as the area being operated upon is vital. The increasing investment in the field of cardiac surgery is thus likely to remain an important driver for the global tissue sealants market in the coming years.

The increasing geriatric population, which has benefited from the rapid advances in healthcare in their lifetime, is likely to remain crucial for the global tissue sealants market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increased need for surgery of geriatric individuals due to their advancing age.

Global Tissue Sealants Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

North America is the key contributor to the global tissue sealants market and is likely to remain so in the coming years. The advanced healthcare scenario in countries such as the U.S. and Canada has been vital for the region’s tissue sealants industry. The rising geriatric population and extensive investment in the healthcare sector in North America are also likely to drive the tissue sealants market. Apart from North America, Asia Pacific holds promising opportunities for local as well as multinational manufacturers of tissue sealants, as the healthcare sector in many Southeast Asian countries is on the rise and is likely to receive steady government support in the coming years.

The report profiles the leading players operating in the global tissue sealants market in order to shed light on the market’s competitive dynamics and hierarchy. Key industry participants examined in the report include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hemacure, Baxter Healthcare, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Cohesion Technologies, Inc., and Genzyme Corporation.

