“Toluene Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Toluene market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Toluene Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Toluene Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene

– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.

– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.

– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.

– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.

– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.

– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.

– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.

– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.

