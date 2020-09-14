“Tomato Seeds Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Tomato Seeds market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Tomato Seeds Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Tomato Seeds Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Hybrid Seed Usage across Emerging Economies

The increasing awareness regarding the high nutritional value of vegetables has increased the consumption of vegetables, including tomatoes, in order to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs. The aforementioned factor has caused a rise in the demand for tomatoes, which in turn, automatically drives the demand for tomato seed. However, due to climate changes, resistance developed by pests, poor infrastructure, and post-harvest loss, there is a need for new high-yielding and hybrid seeds to help the farmers increase the yield. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage and tomato account for the highest seed replacement rate, 100% and 99.3%, respectively. Currently, only 20% of the seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season. Rising awareness among farmers about the benefits associated with the adoption of hybrids, especially in the emerging economies, such as India and Brazil, through government support, is accelerating the market. The biotech area is also growing around the world, which leads to an increase in the demand for hybrid tomato seed. According to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), the area under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million hectares in 2015, to about 189.8 million hectares in 2018. Developing countries accounted for around 53% of the global biotech hectares.

North America Dominates the Global Tomato Seeds Market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the US tomato Seed market in the North American market accounted for 76% in 2018. The area under production is indicating a slight decline in the recent past years, due to the falling export demand, volatile prices, erratic and adverse weather events (such as freezes, rainfall, and hurricane), poor soils conditions in relation to organic matter and pH, and pest and disease pressures. There is more than 95% intensification of tomato hybrids in cultivation across the United States, which makes the country one of the most matured markets for tomato seeds.

