Toothpaste Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Toothpaste Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Toothpaste market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Toothpaste Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Toothpaste Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Deterring Oral Health among the Global Population

The rapidly changing lifestyle, improper diet, including sugar-rich diets, and the increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco have made oral health one of the major public health problems in almost every part of the world. The impact of oral diseases on people’s everyday lives is subtle and pervasive, influencing food habits, sleep, rest, social roles, and almost every phase of the day. Collectively, oral diseases and disorders create substantial pain and suffering. Owing to this, consumers across the world have started paying immense attention to maintaining their oral health, which has led to an increase in the sales of toothpaste across the world. Although dental caries has been declining in permanent teeth for many children, since the 1960s, previous findings showed caries in primary teeth for preschool children increasing from 24% to 28%, between 1988 and 2004. Disparities in caries continue to persist for some race and ethnic groups in the United States. Prevalence of dental sealants, applied to the tooth chewing surfaces to help prevent caries, has also varied among socio-demographic groups. Some of the factors that influence the choice of toothpaste from the customers’ point of view are perceived performance, brand awareness, product attributes, taste, the credibility of the company, availability of product information, and herbal ingredients.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

The continuously increasing population, coupled with an increase in levels of household income, has boosted in the consumption power of the consumers. Therefore, the demand for toothpaste products is steadily rising in China. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.

Detailed TOC of Toothpaste Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Specialist Toothpaste

5.1.2 Bicarbonate of Soda Toothpaste

5.1.3 Standard Toothpaste

5.1.4 Cosmetic Toothpaste

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Procter & Gamble

6.3.2 Unilever Group

6.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive

6.3.4 Glaxosmithkline PLC

6.3.5 Lion Corporation

6.3.6 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

6.3.7 Sunstar Suisse SA

6.3.8 Hain Celestial Group Inc.

6.3.9 Henkel Ag & Company KgaA

6.3.10 Dabur India Ltd

6.3.11 Hawley & Hazel (Bvi) Co. Ltd (Darlie)

6.3.12 SCIENCE ARTS (Yunnan Baiyao)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

