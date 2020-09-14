Transparent Ceramics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Transparent Ceramics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Transparent Ceramics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Transparent Ceramics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Transparent Ceramics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

– Currently, transparent ceramics are largely used in the aerospace, military vehicles, and defense sector.

– Properties, such as high-strength, stiffness, resistance to chemical and heat, etc., make these ceramics ideal for application in the defense and security sector.

– Transparent ceramics are lighter than most metals and stable at temperatures substantially above high-grade technical plastics. As a result of these and other properties, structural ceramic applications include thermal protection systems in rocket exhaust cones, insulating tiles for the space shuttle, missile nose cones, and engine components.

– Sapphire is the most commonly used ceramic material in the aerospace sector, including the advanced optical domes, transparent armor, and conformal optical windows, owing to its properties, such as abrasion resistance, high operating temperature, and high strength.

– Increasing demand and production of new aircraft in the sector is likely to drive the growth of the market.

– The defense and security industry is growing, owing to the need for security across the world.

– Moreover, countries such as the United States, China, Russia, and India have increased their defense spending, which may accelerate the consumption of transparent ceramics over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In terms of defense spending, the Asia-Pacific region consists of four of the top 10 countries. The spending has been increasing in recent years, owing to the rise in terrorism and an urge to dominate the region.

– In terms of defense spending, China falls behind the United States. Rising security threats are expected to increase the national spending on defense, which may, in turn, directly affect the market, positively, during the forecast period.

– Additionally, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, tempered glasses, etc., have the highest growth in the electronics segment. The country not only serves the domestic demand for electronics, but also exports electronic output to other countries.

– Furthermore, the Indian government announced an increase of over INR 3 lakh crore, for the fiscal year 2019-2020, in its interim budget. Additionally, with an aim to boost India’s defense production, the country has planned to manufacture 200 helicopters with Russian collaboration, for the intensification and diversification of their strategic ties.

– Therefore, with the increasing demand and government initiative in various sectors in the region, the demand for transparent ceramics will surge during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Transparent Ceramics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Transparent Ceramics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Usage in Optics and Optoelectronics

4.1.2 Increasing Demand in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

4.1.3 Advanced Ceramics Increasingly Replacing Plastics and Metals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Structure

5.1.1 Crystalline

5.1.2 Non-crystalline

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Sapphire

5.2.2 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

5.2.3 Aluminum Oxynitride

5.2.4 Yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ)

5.2.5 Spinel

5.2.6 Other Materials

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.2 Mechanical and Chemical

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Consumer Goods

5.3.5 Energy

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGC Inc.

6.4.2 CeramTec GmbH

6.4.3 CeraNova

6.4.4 Cilas

6.4.5 Coorstek KK

6.4.6 General Electric

6.4.7 Deisenroth Engineering GmbH

6.4.8 II-VI Optical Systems

6.4.9 Konoshima Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.11 www.optocity.com

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Group

6.4.13 SCHOTT AG

6.4.14 Surmet Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand in the Medical Sector

7.2 Increasing Usage in Housing Applications

