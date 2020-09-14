Ultra-thin Glass Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Corning Inc, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT AG, Nippon Sheet Glass

The ‘ Ultra-thin Glass market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Ultra-thin Glass derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Ultra-thin Glass market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market is valued approximately at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The ultra-thin glass is a high-end glass which is thinner than a human hair strand. The thinner size of the glass is advantageous to use over other materials plastics as it offers superior optical quality, chemical consistency and mechanical resistance. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for touch panel display and other electronic products. Increasing demand for electronic devices such as LCEDs, LCDS, OLEDs, laptops, Monitor and smartphones is expected to boost the utilization of flat display panels. As In July 2018, Hongmi Note 5, a new smartphone by Xiaomi was Launched in South Korea. The country uses tempered ultrathin glass of 0.3mm thickness. Along with the smartphones, smartwatches are also becoming popular and are witnessing increased share in the wearables industry. As in 2018, the smartwatch shipment for Apple accounted for 5.5 million units, for Fitbit is was 5.3 million units, and Samsung accounted for 3.2 million units. The increased production of smartphones and smartwatches is likely to augment the market growth. However, critical manufacturing process and huge capital investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ultra-thin Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of electronics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising electronics manufacturing and increasing manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultra-thin Glass market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corning Inc

Asahi Glass

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT AG

Nippon Sheet Glass

China Southern Glass (CSG) Holding

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd

VON ARDENNE GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

<0.1mm

0.1mm-0.5mm

0.5mm-1.0mm

By Manufacturing Process:

Float

Fusion

Down-Draw

By Application:

Semiconductor Substrate

Touch Panel Display

Fingerprint Sensor

By End-use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultra-thin Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Ultra-thin Glass Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Ultra-thin Glass Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

