ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Unified Communications & Collaboration Market by Deployment (On-Premise, Hybrid, and Cloud-Based); by Platform (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration, and Services and Tools); by Application (BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027”.

Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Market size

According to the report, global demand for unified communications & collaboration market was valued at approximately USD 28.9 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 51.6 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Overview:

Unified communications and collaboration (UCC) is a bunch of various software packages that work on a range of communication technologies including screen networking, real-time video conferencing, electronic mailing, chatting, and many others. UCC solutions function as an instant mode of contact between employees and businesses in different parts of the globe. With the growing proliferation of smart phones and the rapid introduction of 5G cellular data networks in various regions, connectivity approaches have transformed and thus driving the global unified communications and collaboration (UCC) market.

Companies are increasingly interested in using third-party management services for on-site UCC solutions to manage complex infrastructure effectively, allowing seamless integration and maintaining the functionality of various communication systems. The high degree of consistency in the attitude towards BYOD being adopted and implemented among mid-sized enterprises as well as enterprises operating in this area will further improve market value. In the China market, the IT & Telecom segment is characterized by strategic alliances between key players in the industry to improve their established product portfolio.

For instance, Beijing 263 Enterprise Communications Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise SaaS services provider in China, in November 2017 along with Arkadin, a cloud UCC solutions provider, entered into a partnership to provide enhanced cloud communication solutions in the Chinese marketplace. The companies provided high-quality UCC services including centralized communication, video/ audio/ online conferencing, and online events by forming a joint venture to combine their respective expertise.

Top Key Players Analysis:

Major players in unified communications & collaboration market are ALE, Microsoft, BT, Verizon, Huawei, Nextiva, RingCentral, Google, Orange, Cisco, Star2Star, Vonage, 8×8, NEC, Genesys, Unify, Mitel, and Avaya among others.

Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Market Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the unified communications & collaboration is segmented into deployment, platform, application, and region. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud-based deployment segment is likely to grow at CAGR in the forecast period as cloud-based UCC solutions dramatically decrease the expense of overhead spent on purchasing & installing the communication equipment, thus increasing the need for the UCC market overall in the coming years.

Platform type segment accounted for almost 31% share of the Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Market in 2019

Based on platform, the market is categorized into telephony, unified messaging, conferencing, collaboration, and services and tools. The telephony market is segmented into IP Phones, and IP Private Branch Exchange (PBX). The unified messaging market is further segmented into fax, voicemail, and email. The market for conferencing is segmented into video, audio, and web. The market for collaborations is further segmented into social network, mobile, and video platform. The telephony segment held almost 31% share of the market in 2019. This is due to the widespread use of IP phones to promote real-time communication between enterprises. IP phones serve as digital endpoints for delivering features, such as voice to data and creating stronger customer partnerships, improving competitive advantage, video apps, employee satisfaction, and improved connectivity. Besides, this platform provides easy support and better uptime.

Application type segment accounted for almost 36% share of the Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Market in 2019

Based on the application, the global market for unified communications & collaboration is segmented into BFSI, public sector, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, and others. The IT & telecom segment accounted for almost 36% share of the market in 2019 due to the rapid adoption of this technology by Chinese IT companies. These organizations leverage UCC resources to connect global business locations seamlessly and enable successful team collaboration.

Regional Analysis:

North America held almost 42% share of the overall market

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 42% share of the overall market due to the availability of advanced communications and IT infrastructure in the region, especially in the U.S. Moreover, robust growth in the region’s business mobility along with the growing proliferation of mobile devices is raising market revenue. In terms of BYOD adoption, North American workers are ahead of their global colleagues, which are pushing organizations to incorporate UCC-based collaborative feature systems. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The growing numbers of Chinese SMEs operating in the IT sector are taking advantage of the technology to save considerable costs for IT infrastructure and maintenance by implementing centralized management frameworks.

Key Report Highlights

• Market size data in terms of revenue and sales volume

• Comprehensive pricing analysis based on different product types and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market to help identify market developments.

