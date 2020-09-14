United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market.

Market Overview:

The UAE fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 3,731.0 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 6,376.9 million, with a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The drivers identified in this market are favorable government policies, an increase in consumption of fruits and vegetables due to health consciousness, and strong distribution and retail network. The restraints identified in this market are extreme climatic conditions and low domestic production. United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Vegetables

Among all the major vegetables in the United Arab Emirates, the olive segment recorded the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period. Increase in appetite for olive oil is spearheading strong demand for olives and olive oil in the country. The soaring demand in the country is the result of the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and the intrusion of Arab and Southern European expatriates. Garlic, onion, potato, and tomato are few of the major vegetables that are exported from the United Arab Emirates to the neighboring countries, such as Oman, Iran, Iraq, and a few other African countries, like Somalia, Sudan, etc. Beans are the other vegetable type with the slowest growth rate, due to improper climatic conditions. Onion, potato, and tomato have bigger market measure and speedier development rate.

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Fruits

In the United Arab Emirates, banana is the quickest growing fruit segment, with an expected CAGR of 28.6% during 2018-2024, and the market value is projected to reach USD 2803.6 million by 2024. This is also the biggest fruit type, which has increased from USD 111.8 million, in 2015, to USD 620.7 million, in 2018. Banana is followed by watermelons, in terms of growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 151.1 million by 2024.

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Regional Analysis

4.7.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.7.2 Distribution Channel and Retail Analysis

5 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Vegetables

6.1.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.1.4 Import Value and Volume

6.1.5 Export Value and Volume

6.2 Fruits

6.2.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.2.4 Import Value and Volume

6.2.5 Export Value and Volume

7 PRICES AND TRADE

7.1 Onion – Prices and International Trade

7.2 Potato – Prices and International Trade

7.3 Tomato – Prices and International Trade

7.4 Garlic – Prices and International Trade

7.5 Cauliflower – Prices and International Trade

7.6 Beans – Prices and International Trade

7.7 Eggplant – Prices and International Trade

7.8 Lemon – Prices and International Trade

7.9 Apple – Prices and International Trade

7.10 Banana – Prices and International Trade

7.11 Grapefruit – Prices and International Trade

7.12 Grapes – Prices and International Trade

7.13 Strawberry – Prices and International Trade

7.14 Watermelon – Prices and International Trade

7.15 Dates – Prices and International Trade

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

