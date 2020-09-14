“United States E-cigarettes Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States E-cigarettes market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United States E-cigarettes Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United States E-cigarettes Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail

The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.

Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the United States E-cigarettes Market

Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.

Detailed TOC of United States E-cigarettes Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Disposable Models

5.1.2 Rechargeable

5.1.3 Modular

5.2 Battery Mode

5.2.1 Automatic E-cigarettes

5.2.2 Manual E-cigarettes

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Philip Morris International

6.3.2 MIG VAPOR LLC

6.3.3 Japan Tobacco

6.3.4 Imperial Brands

6.3.5 British American Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC. (RAI))

6.3.6 NJOY

6.3.7 INTELLICIG INC.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

