“United States Floor Covering Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States Floor Covering market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United States Floor Covering Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United States Floor Covering Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Increase in Ceramic Tiles

In 2017, ceramic tile continued its upward curve, outpaced only by luxury vinyl tile. Overall in 2017, ceramic tile sales are estimated to have increased by 6.8% in dollars and 5.4% in square feet. These gains increased ceramic tile’s share of total floor covering sales by 14.3% in dollars and square feet, which is up from about 14% of total sales in 2016. The growth is largely due to innovation and a variety of other factors, including greater consumer accessibility, strong builder and housing markets, and continued economic growth. There were various design factors contributing to the tile sector’s growth in 2017. As well, new file formats and technologies are driving opportunity. In 2017, subtle textured concrete looks, bold wood looks with color variation, and innovative three-dimensional wall tiles are only a few of the cutting-edge tile opportunities available to the consumers.

Strong Growth in Stone

Stone continues to grow in sales and square feet but has not kept pace with ceramic tile, due to its price. Despite the lack of sharp gains, the housing and builder markets have positively affected the stone sector. Meanwhile, technology has continued to positively affect tile, and it has adversely affected stone because digital printing can put realistic stone looks on less expensive ceramic tile. The installation crisis continues to negatively affect both the tile and stone sectors, however, 2017 saw some progress. According to the Catalina Research, employment rate at tile and stone contractors increased by 4.5% and average hourly wages at ceramic tile and stone contractors soared by 13%.

Detailed TOC of United States Floor Covering Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the US Floor Covering Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Floor Covering Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the US Floor Covering Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs

5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring

5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile

5.1.4 Laminate Flooring

5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile

5.1.6 Other Resilent Flooring

5.1.7 Stone Flooring

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.2 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

6.3 Armstrong Flooring

6.4 Interface Inc.

6.5 Home Depot Inc.

6.6 Lowe’s

6.7 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

6.8 Lumber Liquidators Inc.

6.9 ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

6.10 Milliken & Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US FLOOR COVERING MARKET

8 OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

