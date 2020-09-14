United States Foodservice Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“United States Foodservice Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States Foodservice market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United States Foodservice Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United States Foodservice Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Spending in Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) are fast food restaurants, set apart from full service or table restaurants by their limited menus, minimal table service and, as their name implies, fast service. QSRs are popular in the United States, it was estimated that there were 194,723 quick service restaurant franchise establishments in 2018. Quick service restaurants include limited-service eating places, cafeterias, fast-food restaurants, beverage bars, ice cream parlors, pizza-delivery establishments, carryout sandwich shops, and carry out service shops with on-premises baking of donuts, cookies, and bagels. Contemplating the ease of food consumption in QSRs has lead people US population to spend in these restaurants and therefore, driving the country’s foodservice market.

Growing Online Food Delivery Services

The online food delivery services by restaurants as well as various platforms have surged the foodservice market in the United States. Restaurants and other food service providers have been actively engaging in digitalizing their operations and furthermore, there has been a rise in the number of consumers who prefer to order food online and the number expected to grow as well. The home delivery system mainly in the case of pizza has been another major driver for the market. Online platforms to order food for delivery have been successful concept due to the ease of choosing the food items and convenient payment procedure. Notably, in 2018, more than 70 million consumers in the United States engaged in ordering food online from restaurants.

Detailed TOC of United States Foodservice Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full Service Resturant

5.1.2 Self-Service Resturant

5.1.3 Fast Food

5.1.4 Street Stalls and Kiosks

5.1.5 Cafes and Bars

5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Resturant

5.2 By Structure

5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice

5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 McDonald’s Corp.

6.4.2 Yum! Brands Inc.

6.4.3 Doctor’s Associates Inc.

6.4.4 Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 Burger King Worldwide Inc.

6.4.6 Starbucks Corp.

6.4.7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

6.4.8 Papa John’s

6.4.9 Dunkin’ Donuts

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

