United States Home Furniture Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“United States Home Furniture Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States Home Furniture market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United States Home Furniture Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United States Home Furniture Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Living-room and Dining-room Furniture

The segment includes furniture found in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies and dining rooms. Although room design might differ between countries, this category includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves and other pieces of furniture for storage. Revenue in the Living-room & Dining-room Furniture segment amounted to USD 80.2 billion in 2018.

Home Furnishings Store Sales

Operators in the home furnishings stores industry sell various home furnishing products, ranging from drapes and blankets to cookware and appliances. In 2016, the sales of Furnishings Stores reached USD 51.93 billion.

Detailed TOC of United States Home Furniture Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Furniture Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Furniture Market

4.7 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.9 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.10 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.2 Living and Bedroom Furniture

5.1.3 Bathroom Furniture

5.1.4 Outdoor Furniture

5.1.5 Lighting Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.3 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

6.4 Target Corporation

6.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.6 Home Depot, Inc.

6.7 La-Z-Boy

6.8 Rooms To Go

6.9 Mattress Firm

6.10 Herman Miller *

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

8 FUTURE OF THE US HOME FURNITURE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

