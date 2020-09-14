United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

– Due to their ease of application, instant bonding ability, and versatility in joining a wide range of substrates, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used in the packaging industry.

– PSA offer superior advantages over commonly used glue sticks in the packaging industry, as they do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates hazards, like burns, and increases working safety. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without damaging the brand image. PSAs provide a clear bond that can be removed cleanly, without damaging the packaging or leaving behind any residue.

– In the automotive industry, PSAs are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They assist in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– PSAs are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for PSAs is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Dominated the Market

– Acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely-used polymers for manufacturing pressure sensitive adhesives.

– These copolymers are made from a variety of acrylic monomers. These monomers offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Moreover, numerous high-performance applications, which demand coating thickness and material properties, use acrylic borne PSA.

– Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin has good substrate adhesion, making it well suited for UV coating and metallic and pigmented base coats on substrates of ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

– Acrylic resin-borne adhesives are highly used in the automotive sector. They also find applications in the aerospace and marine sectors.

Detailed TOC of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Minimum Wages of Workers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Waterborne

5.1.2 Solvent Borne

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation Cured

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tapes

5.2.2 Label

5.2.3 Graphics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Elastomer

5.3.4 Other Resins

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 H B Fuller

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Scapa

6.4.11 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

