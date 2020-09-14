Vegetable Seed Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Vegetable Seed Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Vegetable Seed market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Vegetable Seed Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Vegetable Seed Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Seeds

The Indian domestic vegetable seeds industry is expected to double, to around USD 1,179 million, over the next five years. According to ICRA, this growth is supposed to be driven by increased use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016. Developing countries accounted for around 54% of the global biotech hectares, compared to 46% of the industrial countries. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables, to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs, has caused a rise in the demand for vegetables. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement rate. Currently, only 20% of seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season.

North America Leads the Market

North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 85% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market.

The United States is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the United States are mostly small land holding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year.

