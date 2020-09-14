Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.
The report on the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,
By End-User
key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.
In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
