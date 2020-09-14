The ‘ Vehicle Tracking Systems market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Vehicle Tracking Systems derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Vehicle Tracking Systems market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vehicle tracking system is a technology that is mainly used to obtain the data about the real-time location of vehicles through using a cellular network or global positioning system (GPS) technology. The vehicle tracking system mainly consists of a positioning device, software, and sometimes often include a view capturing device. The latest version of the vehicle tracking system most utilize a GPS or GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology for tracking the vehicle location, however, other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be utilized. Through using these technologies and systems, the information of the vehicle can be viewed on electronic maps by the internet or any other specialized software. The aforementioned factors may drive the utility & adoption of vehicle tracking systems all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in production & sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the rise in trend and adoption for intelligent transport systems are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 27 million units of commercial vehicles sold around the world, an increase of about 3.85% from 2018, which holds almost 26 million units. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall automotive industry is adversely impacting. While the capital investments are high in the sector before the COVID-19 crisis, and presently, they are expected to be postponed or put on for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for vehicle tracking systems in the recent year. However, network security and privacy issues and lack of GPS accuracy due to challenging weather conditions are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Vehicle Tracking Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the production of vehicles with advanced features, and the presence of a significant number of new technology-based vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the expansion of ride-hailing services and transportation activities, along with an increase in penetration of self-driving vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vehicle Tracking Systems market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

Cartrack Holdings Limited

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc.

Spireon, Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Inseego Corp.

TomTom, Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Active

Passive

Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

By Application:

Mobile Tracking

Cellular Tracking

Satellite Tracking

By Industry Vertical:

Transportation and Logistics

Construction

Aviation

Retail

Government

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Active

5.4.2. Passive

Chapter 6. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial Vehicles

6.4.2. Passenger Vehicle

Chapter 7. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market by Application – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Mobile Tracking

7.4.2. Cellular Tracking

7.4.3. Satellite Tracking

Chapter 8. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market by Industry Vertical – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Transportation and Logistics

8.4.2. Construction

8.4.3. Aviation

8.4.4. Retail

8.4.5. Government

8.4.6. Others

Chapter 9. Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.2.1. U.S. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Industry Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3. Europe Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3.2. Germany Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3.3. France Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3.4. Spain Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3.5. Italy Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4.2. India Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4.3. Japan Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4.4. Australia Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4.5. South Korea Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.5. Latin America Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.5.2. Mexico Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

9.6. Rest of The World Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. AT&T Inc.

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Cartrack Holdings Limited

10.2.3. Continental AG

10.2.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.2.5. Verizon Communications Inc.

10.2.6. Spireon, Inc.

10.2.7. Geotab Inc.

10.2.8. Inseego Corp.

10.2.9. TomTom, Inc.

10.2.10. Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

