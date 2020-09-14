“Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

PACS is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) are one of the most widely used technologies in healthcare facilities across the world. More than 80% of the hospitals in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, use PACS in their facilities. The scope can be seen in developing countries, particularly the Asian countries, such as India, China, etc. Healthcare facilities in these countries have now started to shift from the use of multiple services to integrated platforms for sharing and storing medical images. The adoption of PACS is rapidly increasing in these countries because of the improving healthcare sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the awareness about the significance of picture archiving and communication systems. The use of these technologies is mostly in radiology. Ultrasound and MRI are other applications where their use is most common. Hence, with the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Information systems have tremendous potential in reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes. These systems play a major role, not only in reducing costs but also in improving the quality of care delivered. The advantages of PACS include an elimination of expensive silver-based screen, improved access to old and new films to physicians, reduction in the physical storage requirement of bulky films, and low personnel costs. Additionally, PACS has improved the workflow of hospitals, by reducing the diagnostic time from hours to minutes. The PACS monitor systems play a major role in efficiently identifying the connectivity issues and resolving them at the earliest possible. The major factors driving the market in the region are the reduction in administration costs, the increase in the number of patients diagnosed every hour, easy handling, and review and transfer of pictures after imaging.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for the Universalization of Medical Image Archiving

4.2.2 Reducing Data Storage Costs

4.2.3 High-level Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry

4.2.4 Compatibility of VNA with Older Data Archival Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Long-Term Data Affecting the Decisions of Service Providers

4.3.2 Long Product Life Cycle Affecting New Sales

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Imaging Modality

5.1.1 Angiography

5.1.2 Mammography

5.1.3 Computed Tomography

5.1.4 Digital Fluoroscopy

5.1.5 Digital Radiography

5.1.6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.7 Nuclear Imaging

5.1.8 Ultrasound

5.1.9 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 Type

5.2.1 PACS

5.2.2 VNA Software

5.3 Mode of Delivery

5.3.1 On-Site (Premise)

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.3.3 Cloud-hosted

5.4 Usage Model

5.4.1 Single Department

5.4.2 Multiple Departments

5.4.3 Multiple Sites

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa Healthcare NV

6.1.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.8 McKesson Corporation

6.1.9 Novarad Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

