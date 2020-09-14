The ‘ Veterinary Imaging market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Veterinary Imaging derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Veterinary Imaging market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Veterinary Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Veterinary Imaging is a technique to determine medical images of animal bodies for the diagnosis of chronic disease. This technique is non-invasive and is evolved with help of diagnostic imaging instruments from human medicine. The veterinary imaging market is being driven due to the growing demand for diagnostic instruments for the appropriate care of small pets such as cats and dogs. The imaging helps in detection of sinus/nasal diseases. The practice of veterinary imaging instruments also abolishes the use of film, darkroom, film jackets and photo processing supplies which decreases the cost of diagnosis. Moreover, the growing concept of pet animal insurance services in the developed regions such as Europe and North America and overall growing animal health expenditure is driving the market for veterinary imaging instruments. For Instance: As per the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) the pet health insurance sector in USA and Canada reported a gross premium of USD 1.42 billion in 2018 an increase from USD 1.15 premium in 2017. Also, the total number of Pets insured in the North American reached 2.82 million in 2019 an increase from 2.43 million in 2018. However, high cost of veterinary imaging instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, untapped emerging markets such as UAE, China presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure on pets and rising trend of pet insurances in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising pet population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Canon Inc.

Heska Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D)

X-ray (CR, DR)

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

CT (Computed Tomography)

Software

Reagent

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Animal:

Small Companion

Large

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Veterinary Imaging market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1408

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Veterinary Imaging Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1408

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1408

Key Points Covered in Veterinary Imaging Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Veterinary Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Veterinary Imaging Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Veterinary Imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Veterinary Imaging Market, by Animal, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Veterinary Imaging Market, by End-use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Veterinary Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Veterinary Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D)

5.4.2. X-ray (CR, DR)

5.4.3. MRI

5.4.4. CT

5.4.5. Software

5.4.6. Reagent

Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Veterinary Imaging Market by Therapeutic Area, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapeutic Area 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Veterinary Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oncology

6.4.2. Gynecology

6.4.3. Orthopedic

6.4.4. Other Therapeutic Areas

Chapter 7. Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by Animal

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Veterinary Imaging Market by Animal, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Animal 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Veterinary Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Small Companion

7.4.2. Large

Chapter 8. Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by End-User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Veterinary Imaging Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Veterinary Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Veterinary Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospital

8.4.2. Clinic

Chapter 9. Global Veterinary Imaging Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Veterinary Imaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Veterinary Imaging Market

9.2.1. U.S. Veterinary Imaging Market

9.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Therapeutic Area breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Animal breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3. Europe Veterinary Imaging Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3.2. Germany Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3.3. France Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3.4. Spain Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3.5. Italy Veterinary Imaging Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Imaging Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4.2. India Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4.3. Japan Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4.4. Australia Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4.5. South Korea Veterinary Imaging Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Veterinary Imaging Market

9.5. Latin America Veterinary Imaging Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Veterinary Imaging Market

9.5.2. Mexico Veterinary Imaging Market

9.6. Rest of The World Veterinary Imaging Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. GE Healthcare

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

10.2.3. Carestream Health, Inc.

10.2.4. Esaote S.p.A

10.2.5. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

10.2.6. Mindray Medical International Limited

10.2.7. Canon Inc.

10.2.8. Heska Corporation

10.2.9. Siemens Healthineers

10.2.10. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1408

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/