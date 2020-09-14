Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Kits and Reagents Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth During The Forecast Period

Majority of the commercial products in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market are available in the form of kits. These kits are predominantly based on PCR techniques and help in the screening of a family of related disorders. The kits based on microarrays are steadily increasing their market share. Over the forecast period, many products based on immune-assays are expected to receive marketing approval. There are several assays linked to pathogen and viruses detection, which are combined with the PCR techniques, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), Porcine Deltacoronavirus (PDCoV), and Transmissible Gastroenteritis Virus (TGEV). Different companies have specialization and resources restricted for assays to be useful for a certain category of animals, which is among the major challenge for the use of molecular diagnostics. However, over the forecast period, the kits and reagent segment is poised to register rapid growth, due to the growing trend of performing tests at the large scale across multiple hospitals.

North America is Expected to Retain the Largest Share in the Market

In 2018, North America had the largest share in the market studied. Additionally, the North American region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing trend of pet ownership in the region and rising demand for animal-based proteins in the region. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries has been identified as the major factor fueling market growth.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Animal Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Demand for Animal-derived Proteins

4.2.3 Growth in Animal Health Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 High Cost of Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Kit and Reagents

5.1.3 Software and Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Genetics

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 PCR

5.3.2 Microarray

5.3.3 DNA Sequencing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biochek BV

6.1.2 Biomerieux SA

6.1.3 Bioneer Corporation

6.1.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Ingenetix GmbH

6.1.6 Neogen Corporation

6.1.7 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

