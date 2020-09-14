“Vinyl Acetate Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Vinyl Acetate market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Vinyl Acetate Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Vinyl Acetate Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Polyvinyl Acetate Application

– Polyvinyl acetate is a colorless, nontoxic thermoplastic resin, which is prepared by the polymerization of vinyl acetate. It is one of the most widely used water-dispersed resins. Its properties, such as good biodegradation and weather resistance, high initial tack, and low cost, makes it widely popular for use.

– Polyvinyl acetate is majorly used in the adhesive market, as the base for water-borne adhesives, owing to its good adhesion properties and low cost.

– Polyvinyl acetate resins are also used to produce clear and hard films that possess good corrosion, oil, grease, and chemical resistance. Additionally, they are commonly used as latex house paints, water-borne adhesives, sealants, hot-melt adhesives, fabric finishing, and inks, among others.

– The market for polyvinyl acetate adhesives is primarily driven by its growing demand in interior wood applications, since the formulation offers fast setting time and high initial bond strength. In addition, the growing application of polyvinyl acetate, as an ingredient for common glue and other commercial glues, is also driving the demand for polyvinyl acetate.

– Countries including China, the United States, and Germany account for the largest markets in the furniture industry. China is the dominant exporter of wood furniture to the European Union.

– Factors, such as the growing consumption of polyvinyl acetate adhesives in developing economies and lack of environment-friendly alternate substitutes, are increasing the demand for vinyl acetate.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the vinyl acetate market, owing to the increasing expenditure on the construction and automotive industry in countries like China.

– China stands as the largest producer in the automotive and paints and coatings industry. Additionally, it is the largest consumer and producer of adhesives and sealants worldwide.

– Vinyl acetate is widely used in the production of paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging materials. With China being a major player in these markets, the demand for vinyl acetate is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The Chinese government has increased public spending on transportation infrastructure. China’s transport ministry and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) planned to invest USD 724 billion, between 2016 and 2018, for constructing 303 key transportation projects, which include railways, highways, waterways, airports, and urban rail. Such investments are expected to increase construction activities in the country, further creating demand for vinyl acetate-based products.

– Moreover, automotive production in China is also expected to increase during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for SUV’s, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

– Additionally, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to two million a year, by 2020, and seven million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is likely to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20%, of total new car production for China, by 2025.

– Therefore, as vinyl acetate finds varied applications in such end-user industries, in the form of coatings, adhesives, primers, etc., the demand for vinyl acetate is projected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Vinyl Acetate Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increased Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging

4.1.3 Increasing Use in the Solar Power Generation Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol

5.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Solar

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Building and Construction

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Textile

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 Celanese Corporation

6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.4 Clariant

6.4.5 Dairen Chemical Corporation

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.8 Ineos

6.4.9 Innospec

6.4.10 Joyce Lub And Chem LLP

6.4.11 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.13 Sipchem

6.4.14 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use of EVA for 3D Printed Medical Drug Delivery Devices

