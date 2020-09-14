Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Plasmid DNA Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

A plasmid DNA is a small DNA molecule within a cell that is different from the chromosomal DNA, which can replicate independently. Plasmid DNA is currently gaining increasing importance, due to the clinical research applications in gene therapy and genetic vaccination. The demand and therapeutic applications for plasmid DNA (pDNA) have rapidly grown and expanded. Plasmid DNA manufacturing is used for indirect and direct clinical applications. For the direct gene transfer into the human body, good manufacturing practice (GMP)-grade plasmid DNA is being required. The plasmid DNA manufacturing is invariably outsourced to the specialized manufacturers using the in-house platform processes.

North America Dominates the Market in Terms of Revenue Generated

Currently, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the market studied, followed by Europe. The United States has been a major destination for all the recent advancements in the field of medicine. Increasing investments in gene therapy products in the United States have led to the growth of the market studied in recent years. In the United States, regulatory encouragement and patient advocacy have pushed rare disease clinical research to the center stage. The significant incentives offer through Orphan Drugs Act (United States) and the Orphan Medicinal Products Regulations (European Union) have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to consider the development of rare disease medicines as a potentially profitable endeavour.

Detailed TOC of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies and Availability of Funding for Gene Therapy Development

4.2.3 Potential Applications in Novel Drug Delivery Approaches

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Gene Therapies

4.3.2 Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Plasmid DNA

5.1.2 Viral Vector

5.1.3 Non-viral Vector

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Genetic Disorder

5.2.3 Infectious Disease

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Brammer Bio

6.1.2 Cobra Biologics

6.1.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

6.1.4 FinVector Vision Therapies

6.1.5 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.1.6 MassBiologics

6.1.7 SIRION Biotech

6.1.8 Merck KGaA Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 Uniqure NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

