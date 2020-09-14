Vision Screeners Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Global Vision Screeners Market: Overview

Vision problems are quite prevailing these days. Lack of proper nutrition, irregular eye checkups, and inconsistent care of the eye are some of the factors that lead to vision problem in a patient. Other than these factors, bacterial infections, unhealthy lifestyle, and constant stress on eyes are some contribute to the growing prevalence of vision disorders. To cater to these issues, manufacturers have unveiled vision screeners that can detect and diagnose the degree of the impact vision disorders have on patients. As a result of these developments, the global vision screeners market is expected to experience a consistent growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Covering facets like notable developments, key drivers, and major restraints, a report by Transparency Market Research presents in-depth analysis of the global vision screeners market. The insights from the report allows the reader to have better understanding about the dynamics of the market, which helps them in their decision making during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Vision Screeners Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Innovation is the key to success for players in the global vision screeners market. The race to bring innovative products in the market is driving an intense competition between the players. They are investing heavily in research and development so as to cater to the rising demand of cutting-edge technologies vision screeners market. For instance:

Essilor International S.A. is focusing on implementing virtual reality into its vision screeners. In 2018, the company launched Vision R 800, the screener is designed to offer accurate diagnostics of visual impairment in patients. Various eye specialty hospitals have adopted the products, allowing the company to have consolidate its position in the market.

Moreover, various medical institutes are collaborating with prominent players of the global vision screeners market. These collaborations are allowing the institutions to leverage modern vision screening technology to offer better diagnostics to the patients. For example:

In October 2018, Palo Alto Medical Foundation announced its collaboration with a prominent player of the global vision screening market–the Plusoptix. The collaboration aims to improve the visual treatments for improving the eyesight of the people of North Carolina.

Some other prominent players of global vision screening market are:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

OCULUS Surgical, Inc.

Thomson Screening Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Global Vision Screeners Market: Key Drivers

Programs in Schools Educating Students about Vision Screenings

With various vision screening tests in schools, students can be educated about the visual disorders. These tests offer an opportunity to medical institutes and companies in the global vision screening market to impart the knowledge about how a particular disorder affects the eye of the patient. As a result of these tests, the demands for vision screeners in hospitals and diagnostic centers have increased exponentially. This is driving the growth of global vision screeners market in the forecast of 2019 to 2027. Additionally, government support to these school programs is another factor that drives the growth of global vision screening market.

Advancing Technology Implies Boosted Growth

Manufacturers in the global vision screeners market are constantly upgrading their product portfolio. This is to offer better solutions equipped with enhanced capabilities and efficiency that shall ultimately result in better outcomes from vision screenings in hospitals and diagnostic centers. As a result of constant innovation, manufacturers have been increasing their customer base across the globe and drive better sales.

Global Vision Screeners Market: Regional Analysis

Asia pacific accounts for more than one third of the total sale of vision screeners across the globe. As a result of this massive share, the region is likely to dominate in the global vision screeners market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The prominence of the region can be backed by the growing incidence of diabetes and malnutrition in low-income economies. The region has developed a strong potential for manufacturers to offer products that can target diabetes.

