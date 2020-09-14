Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players

A vitamin is an organic molecule that is a vital micronutrient which an organism required in small quantities for the proper functioning of its metabolism. A mineral is a chemical element required as a critical nutrient by organisms to perform necessary functions for life. Vitamins and minerals are important nutrients that our body required in small amounts for healthy functioning. Vitamin and mineral premixes are complex mixtures of vitamins, minerals or combinations of vitamins and minerals. It is used in food and beverages, animal feed, healthcare, and personal care applications for enhancing the nutritional value of the products.

Some of the leading players in the Vitamin and Mineral Premixes market are

Corbion N.V.,

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Nutreco N.V.

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG,

Vitablend Nederland BV

Watson Foods Co., Inc.

Wright Enrichment Inc.

Zagro Asia Ltd

The global vitamin and mineral premixes market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form and functionality. Based on type, the market is segmented into vitamin and mineral combinations, vitamins and minerals. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into feed, food and beverages, healthcare, and personal care. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder form and liquid form. On the basis of the functionality the market is segmented into bone health, skin health, energy, immunity, digestion and others.

Growing in need for food enrichment products across the globe is driving the demand for vitamin and mineral premixes market. Furthermore, the increase in compound feed consumption worldwide is also projected to influence the vitamin and mineral premixes market significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for functional and fortified foods in the developed nation is expected to have a robust impact on the vitamin and mineral premixes market. Growing consumer inclination toward health foods is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

