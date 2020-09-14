Watch Broncos vs Titans Live Stream NFL Reddit Free

Broncos vs Titans Live Stream Game News: The Denver Broncos (0-0) will host the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on “Monday Night Football” in Week 1.

The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on ESPN. Fans can stream the contest using FuboTV (try it free).

Steve Levy (play-by-play) will be joined by Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) as ESPN’s commentators. Lisa Salters will serve as the game’s sideline reporter.

On the radio, the game will be nationally broadcast on Westwood One. Locally, the game will air on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and The Fox 103.5 FM in English. The game will air locally in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

After losing Von Miller to a shoulder injury, the Broncos are considered two-point betting underdogs. Dating back to the Houston Oilers era, the Titans lead the all-time series against Denver 23-18-1. In the modern Titans era, the Broncos lead the series 5-2. Denver owns a 30-7-1 all-time record when opening the season at home.

Under the bright lights of “Monday Night Football,” the Broncos will unveil their new offense and hope to present a team ready to carry forth the potential that flashed in Drew Lock’s 4-1 finish to the 2019 season. The unit has added plenty of talent with Melvin Gordon III, Graham Glasgow, Jerry Jeudy and several other draft picks. But while the offense finds its footing, Head Coach Vic Fangio and Co. will rely on the defense, which was 10th in the NFL in points allowed a year ago, to provide the bedrock for the team. Against Tennessee, the Broncos will find a worthy opponent on both fronts. The Titans boast the 2019 rushing leader in Derrick Henry, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill won 2019 Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the NFL in passer rating, so the defense will face a different challenge from their matchup a year ago, when the Titans started Marcus Mariota. With Von Miller out for perhaps the season, the Broncos will rely on Bradley Chubb and a stout secondary to pressure Tannehill into a difficult outing as the line and linebackers look to contain Henry. Defensively, Tennessee will look different, too. After trading five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver, the Titans are hoping to see continued growth from young pass rusher Harold Landry and 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons. They’ll get some help, too, on the edge after the Titans signed three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney. If the Broncos learned one thing last year, it may have been that a slow start is extremely difficult to overcome. After starting 0-4, the Broncos desperately tried to climb out of hole that could have easily gone the other way. Three of those four losses came by eight or fewer points, including two by only two points. Had the Broncos just split those first two games, one wonders if they would have been able to earn a playoff seed. INJURY UPDATE The big question for the Broncos will be whether Courtland Sutton will be able to play after injuring his shoulder during Thursday’s practice. Sutton is listed as questionable, and Head Coach Vic Fangio said Saturday that he’ll need to see him do 10 jumping jacks before Monday to know if he’s ready to play. “He’s got to pass the most primitive test there is,” Fangio said. “That’s what I told him and the trainers. He’s got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks. If he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play.” Aside from Sutton, rookie WR KJ Hamler is also questionable. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, guard Graham Glasgow and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who each were limited in practice on Thursday will be available to play Monday. Linebacker Mark Barron and pass rusher Miller are out. Miller’s injury will possibly keep him out the entire season. The Titans, meanwhile, will be without at least five players. OL Jamil Douglas, OLB Derick Roberson, OLB Vic Beasley Jr., RB Darrynton Evans and CB Adoree’ Jackson were all ruled out on Saturday. WR Corey Davis is also listed as questionable.