“Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– Wastewater treatment is necessary and used across the globe in different cities. The major applications of treatment technologies include preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, energy generation, etc.

– Moreover, municipal wastewater treatment involves a lot of biomass therefore, biological treatment is a major step used for the treatment of bio waste.

– North America and Europe are adopting the latest technologies in wastewater treatment at a faster rate than in other regions. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adaptation of the latest technologies.

– The majority of drinking water used in Israel and Saudi Arabia is generated from the desalination process which is likely to boost the demand for municipal water and wastewater treatment technologies.

– Hence, municipal water and wastewater treatment industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the major share of the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market owing to high demand from countries like China and Japan.

– China has been discharging more wastewater than industrial wastewater in the recent times. Adding to the issue is the huge problem of pollution, especially in the major industrial locations of the country.

– Hence, the Chinese government began to concentrate more on the reorganization of the pollutant treatment measures, including water and industrial wastewater treatments which majorly includes biological treatment, which comprises of aerobic treatment, anaerobic treatment, etc.

– In India, the major industries are contributing to an extensive discharge of wastewater which is resulting in the increasing usage of wastewater treatment technologies in the region.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities

4.1.3 Growing Wastewater Complexities in Developing Economies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Oil/Water Separation

5.1.1.1 Gravity separators

5.1.1.2 Hydro-cyclones

5.1.1.3 Gas Flotation

5.1.1.4 Nutshell filters

5.1.2 Suspended Solids Removal

5.1.2.1 Clarifier/ Settling tanks

5.1.2.2 Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF)/ Induced Air Flotation (IAF)

5.1.2.3 Non-membrane Filtration

5.1.2.4 MF/UF Polymeric Membranes

5.1.2.5 Electrocoagulation

5.1.3 Dissolved Solids Removal

5.1.3.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

5.1.3.2 Multi-stage Flash Evaporation (MSFE)

5.1.3.3 Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

5.1.3.4 Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)

5.1.3.5 Ion Exchange (IX)

5.1.3.6 Continuous Deionization (CDI)

5.1.3.7 Electro-dialysis (ED)/Electro-dialysis reversal (EDR)

5.1.3.8 Zero-Liquid Distillation

5.1.3.9 Thermal Brine Concentrato

5.1.4 Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

5.1.4.1 Anaerobic/Oxic treatment

5.1.4.2 Aerobic/anoxic treatment

5.1.5 Disinfection/Oxidation

5.1.5.1 Chlorine-based compounds

5.1.5.2 Ultraviolet Light

5.1.5.3 Ozonation

5.1.5.4 Advanced Oxidation Processes

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.2.2 Food & Beverage

5.2.3 Pulp & Paper

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Poultry and Aquaculture

5.2.7 Chemical

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aecom

6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.3 WS Atkins Plc

6.4.4 Black & Veatch Holding Company

6.4.5 Ch2m Hill, Inc.

6.4.6 Dow Water & Process Solutions

6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

6.4.8 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.9 IDE Technologies

6.4.10 ITT Corporation

6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Louis Berger

6.4.13 Mott Macdonald

6.4.14 Organo Corporation

6.4.15 Ovivo

6.4.16 Paques

6.4.17 Remondis

6.4.18 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.19 Suez

6.4.20 Tetra Tech Inc.

6.4.21 Veolia Water

6.4.22 Doosan Hydro Technology, Inc.

6.4.23 Solenis International LP

6.4.24 Xylem Inc.

6.4.25 Siemens AG

6.4.26 Severn Trent Plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies

