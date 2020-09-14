Wearable Sensors Market Is Set To Witness Uptick During 2022 with top key players like Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices

Wearable sensors are integrated with various accessories to physiological monitoring and data collection. These sensors are used in smartphones, tablets, and smart watches for monitoring health conditions, blood pressure, and activities. Smart consumer electronic devices helps in conveniently sensing human metabolic activities.

Market players have launched smart shirts, smart eyewear, and smart rings, which are equipped with wearable sensors. Smart shirts and smart rings are in high demand in defense, healthcare, and others. In the defense sector, smart shirts are used by soldiers to monitor their health conditions on battlegrounds. In addition, ongoing advancements in technology and expansion in Internet of Things (IoT) network supplement the market growth. However, high cost of sensors and privacy concerns hamper the adoption of wearable sensors.

In 2016, the wrist wear segment has witnessed high adoption of wearable sensors due to increase in fitness concerns among the young population. The foot wear segment presents lucrative growth opportunities to the wearable sensors market, followed by the body wear segment.

The report analyzes the global wearable sensors market on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into motion sensor, medical-based sensor, image sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, temperature, and others (chemical, optical, and stretch). Among all product types, motion sensor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $44 million. However, the image sensor segment is expected to garner $229 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 54.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Global Wearable Sensors Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wearable Sensors industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Wearable Sensors Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Wearable Sensors Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Wearable Sensors Market:

Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

The Global Wearable Sensors Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

