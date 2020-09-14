The ‘ Web Analytics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Web Analytics derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Web Analytics market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Web Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Web analytics is extensively utilized to pursue and scrutinize the user’s collaboration patterns with the website as they connect and stream information or data. This process includes the collection, assessment, and coverage of web data created from these interfaces that deliver perceptions on the demand and interest of customers. Further, web analytics also help to improve marketing strategies through the data collected from mobile web data to interpret the customer’s geographic distribution. This will help the marketers to enhance their marketing strategies accordingly the demographics basis. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the web analytics market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, in the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, several business organizations, particularly in highly affected countries are allowing their employees to work from home to ensure business continuity. With the growing number of employees working from home resulting in rise in demand for online video watching, downloading, and interaction through video conferencing, all of which are leading to increased network traffic and data usage, which ultimately enhance the utilization of web analytics. Therefore, this factor is further influencing the growth of the web analytics market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the increase in the number of social media users in the developed and developing economies, along with the rise in trend of online shopping are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Digital Report 2019, the total number of social media users was estimated at 3.484 billion in 2019 across the globe, demonstrating an increase of 9% year-on-year (YoY). This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, data privacy and security concern are one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Web Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the constant growth in online shopping and marketing automation, coupled with the rising preference toward online data-driven businesses in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet with a rise in the number of social users and surging demand for mobile analytics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Web Analytics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Systems Inc.

AT Internet

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC

Hotjar Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Social Media Management

Targeting and Behavioural Analysis

Display Advertising Optimization

Multichannel Campaign Analysis

Online Marketing

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Web Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Segments Studied in the Global Web Analytics Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Web Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Web Analytics Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Web Analytics Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Web Analytics Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Web Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Web Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. Web Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Web Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Web Analytics Market, by Deployment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Web Analytics Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Web Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Web Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. On-Premises

5.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 6. Global Web Analytics Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Web Analytics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Web Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Web Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Social Media Management

6.4.2. Targeting and Behavioural Analysis

6.4.3. Display Advertising Optimization

6.4.4. Multichannel Campaign Analysis

6.4.5. Online Marketing

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Web Analytics Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Web Analytics Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Web Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Web Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

7.4.2. Retail

7.4.3. Healthcare

7.4.4. Travel & Hospitality

7.4.5. IT & Telecommunications

7.4.6. Media & Entertainment

7.4.7. Others

Chapter 8. Global Web Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Web Analytics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Web Analytics Market

8.2.1. U.S. Web Analytics Market

8.2.1.1. Deployment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Web Analytics Market

8.3. Europe Web Analytics Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Web Analytics Market

8.3.2. Germany Web Analytics Market

8.3.3. France Web Analytics Market

8.3.4. Spain Web Analytics Market

8.3.5. Italy Web Analytics Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Web Analytics Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Web Analytics Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Web Analytics Market

8.4.2. India Web Analytics Market

8.4.3. Japan Web Analytics Market

8.4.4. Australia Web Analytics Market

8.4.5. South Korea Web Analytics Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Web Analytics Market

8.5. Latin America Web Analytics Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Web Analytics Market

8.5.2. Mexico Web Analytics Market

8.6. Rest of The World Web Analytics Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Adobe Systems Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. AT Internet

9.2.3. Facebook Inc.

9.2.4. Google LLC

9.2.5. Hotjar Ltd

9.2.6. IBM Corporation

9.2.7. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.8. SAS Institute Inc.

9.2.9. Splunk Inc.

9.2.10. Webtrends Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

