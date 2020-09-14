Workflow Automation Market Report: Forecast 2020-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Download Sample Report

The global workflow automation market is continuously growing at a rapid pace. The processes that can accelerate the growth of businesses are readily adopted across various industrial frameworks. There is a necessity for improved functionalities and workflows across firms, and industry leaders are serious about accomplishing this requirement. In this scenario of speedy technological disruptions, the business sector is also looking to renovate its operational dynamics. Thus, the global workflow automation market is predicted to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

The better utilization of resources, improved business processes, and cost efficiency are some of the major factors driving the growth of the workflow automation market. The growing sizes of companies, changing the nature of businesses, and advancements in technologies that offer a quicker help to industries with huge volumes of data and functionalities are anticipated to boost the growth of the workflow automation market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– IBM Corporation

– K2 Software, Inc.

– Open Text Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Pegasystems Inc.

– Software AG

– BLUE PRISM LIMITED

– Tibco Software Inc.

– UiPath

– Xerox Corporation

The “Global Workflow Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the workflow automation market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of workflow automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, process, operation, organization size, deployment, industry. The global workflow automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading workflow automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the workflow automation market.

The global workflow automation market is segmented on the basis of component, process, operation, organization size, deployment, industry. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of process, the market is segmented as automated solution, decision support and management solution, interaction solution. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as rule-based, knowledge-based, robotic process automation-based. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and it, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global workflow automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The workflow automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting workflow automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the workflow automation market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the workflow automation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from workflow automation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for workflow automation market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the workflow automation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key workflow automation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Workflow Automation Market – By Component

1.3.2 Workflow Automation Market – By Process

1.3.3 Workflow Automation Market – By Operation

1.3.4 Workflow Automation Market – By Organization Size

1.3.5 Workflow Automation Market – By Deployment

1.3.6 Workflow Automation Market – By Industry

1.3.7 Workflow Automation Market – By Region

1.3.7.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WORKFLOW AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. WORKFLOW AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

