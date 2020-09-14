Workforce Management Software Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Workforce Management Software Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Workforce Management Software market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Workforce Management Software Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Workforce Management Software Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Workforce Management Software market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Workforce Management Software market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Workforce Management Software market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Workforce Management Software create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Cloud to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– The adoption of cloud computing in workforce management software enables various benefits, such as mobility, flexibility, and security. It allows the administrator of an organization to access with any device and at any time.

– In addition, changes can be made or any workforce related task can be scheduled irrespective of the location of the administrator. It saves an enormous amount of money as the organization subscribes to the required amount of storage and technical specification.

– Companies offer workforce management solutions through private cloud to provide multi-level physical and logical security features, thus spending on private cloud is increasing.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

– The number of workforce in the Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, is expected to increase due to the rise in the number of companies and regulations associated with job creation.

– Projects like APEC Digital Workforce Development Project helps APAC’s workforce leverage digital and distance-learning technologies through improved career and technical education (CTE).

– Moreover, the region is increasingly adopting new technologies to encourage development and to contribute to economic growth. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the usage of software, thereby, propelling the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Workforce Management Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Based Solutions is Expanding the Market

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions and WFM by SMEs is Driving the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Implementation and Integration Concerns is Hindering the Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software Type

5.1.1 Labor Forecast & Scheduling

5.1.2 Time & Attendance Management

5.1.3 Task Management

5.1.4 HR Management

5.1.5 Workforce Analytics

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Public Sector

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Industrial Manufacturing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the world

5.4.4.1 Latin America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Active Operations Management International LLP

6.1.2 NICE Systems Ltd.

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Infor

6.1.5 Kronos Incorporated

6.1.6 Reflexis Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 SISQUAL

6.1.8 Replicon Inc.

6.1.9 WorkForce Software, LLC

6.1.10 JDA Software Group, Inc.

6.1.11 BambooHR LLC

6.1.12 7shifts

6.1.13 IBM Corporation

6.1.14 SAP SE

6.1.15 Verint Systems Inc

6.1.16 ADP, LLC

6.1.17 ATOSS Software AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

