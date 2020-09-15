Jimmie Allen

She was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at this year’s awards, but she lost to Tenille Townes. She’ll be performing her crossover hit “I Hope,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

He’ll perform his song “Worldwide Beautiful” at the Grand Ole Opry House. He has been nominated for four ACM Awards in his career so far, but he has yet to win.

It’s finally time to break out those cowboy boots, y’all!

“Country music’s party of the year” is happening a little later than usual, but it’s finally almost here! The industry’s top stars are gearing up for a night of socially-distanced live performances from some of the most iconic and significant locations in country music’s history.

This year’s show will be broadcasted live on CBS on Wednesday, September 16. The spectacle promises to feature plenty of “exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprising moments,” so you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 ACM Awards.

Yes! Amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had been wondering whether the event—which hosts thousands of attendees—would be cancelled. After much consideration, the Academy of Country Music announced that the ACM Awards will be rescheduled to air on CBS on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Who’s hosting?

The annual program is changing things up this year, and Keith Urban will host the ACM Awards for the first time ever. He will be hosting from the historic Grand Ole Opry House.

“We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards ceremony,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry, is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our Awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy.”

Who is performing?

Many of the performances will take place from the Grand Ole Opry House or the Ryman Auditorium, where social distancing policies can be monitored more closely, while other performances will be virtual. Host Keith Urban will perform at the ceremony, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be singing their new duet, “Happy Anywhere.” Carrie Underwood will also be taking the stage with a medley of classic country hits.