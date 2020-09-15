Aerostructure Equipment market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of XX% between and 2019 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Aerostructure Equipment Market

A recent market research report on the Aerostructure Equipment market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Aerostructure Equipment market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Aerostructure Equipment market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Aerostructure Equipment market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Aerostructure Equipment

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Aerostructure Equipment market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Aerostructure Equipment in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Aerostructure Equipment Market

The presented report dissects the Aerostructure Equipment market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

competitive dynamics of the market is expected to shift the manufacturing of aerostructure equipment from significant players to OEM’s. In the year 2018, several highly valued mergers and acquisitions were witnessed in the aerostructure equipment industry as major vendors acquired other small and medium scale vendors to capture a large portion of the market.

However, this trend has led Boeing and Airbus to increasingly backward integrate themselves by accepting crucial components, including aerostructure materials for their upcoming programs. Several research and development activities in the field of aerostructure equipment have resulted in the formation of numerous composite materials which are almost 20% lighter than conventional aircraft materials. However, the use of FSW aluminum, an alloy which is bulkier is more prominently used in aerostructure equipment due to exact precision crafting.

Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters to Garner the Leading Shares

The International Air Transport Association forecasts the number of passengers being transported by airlines to grow by over 6% within the next decade. Such a surge of travelers by air requires the production of more number of aircraft invariably uplifting the demand for aerostructure equipment. The world’s foremost aircraft manufacturers are anticipating blue skies for the global aviation industry within the next two decades.

According to Boeing, a multinational designer, and manufacturer of airplanes and rotorcraft, predicts the passenger and freighter fleet to expand from 21,000 to 40,000 aircraft with 37,000 new airplanes during the forecast period. Most of the growth mentioned above are expected to be single-aisle airplanes. Such steady development figures are expected to drive the global aerostructure equipment market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

One cited reason for the improvement in the latest aircraft market is the substitution of aging aircraft, especially in North America. European multinational aerospace corporation, Airbus SE, have projected a 20-year demand for nearly 12,000 passenger single-aisle aircraft to be replaced, which demands the utilization of aerostructure equipment.

Innovations Continue to Fuel Growth

A significant trend that will have a considerable impact on the competitive dynamics of the global aerostructure equipment market is the shift in the manufacturing of aerostructure equipment from major players to original equipment manufacturers (OEM). 2018 witnessed a large number of M&A activities as many major vendors in the aerostructure equipment industry to capture a relatively large share in the market acquired many small and medium scale companies. This has led multinational aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus to increasingly backward integrate by manufacturing crucial aerostructure equipment for their upcoming events. This consolidation at the tier level has curtailed the bargaining power of OEM’s to a certain extent. Moreover, the major organizations involved in the aerostructure equipment have had higher margins than OEMs, which is another factor pushing OEMs to produce crucial aircraft parts in-house increasingly.

Tracking the Recent Developments in Market

Increased Automation – Several automation efforts being made by original equipment manufacturers to increase the overall quality of aerostructure equipment and to reduce the total cost

Innovative Technologies – Importance of robotic applications have increased in the production of aerostructure equipment with several equipment manufacturers joining hands with major robotics vendors such as KUKA AG.

New Competitors – With the increasing production rates, outsourcing trend, and dual sourcing, several opportunities are opening up for new suppliers from other industries.

Industrial Expansion – The overall production of aerostructure equipment shifting to East Asia and the Americas due to increased demand in emerging markets and competitive production advantages have

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Aerostructure Equipment market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Aerostructure Equipment market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Aerostructure Equipment market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

