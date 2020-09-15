Affective Computing Market 2020: What Are The New Innovations By Companies – Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Qualcomm

Growing investments in the Affective Computing Market are expected to have a favorable impact on customers and companies. Further, there are several service providers that are focusing on expanding their fleet to cater to the growing consumer demand. Increasing adoption of affective computing for facilitating the operations of the rising logistics industry is a major factor that is affecting the affective computing Market expansion positively. This is also contributing significantly towards improving operational efficiency.

The demand for affective computing has also been increasing significantly due to the advent of downsized engines with turbochargers, as well as the increasing adoption of a hybrid power train. Further, the optimization of supply chain operations and the consolidation of the logistics sector are expected to create a positive outlook for the affective computing Market share over the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and trends for fleet utilization are exerting a positive impact on the growth of the affective computing Market.

The affective computing Market includes agriculture, logistics, construction, and mining. Logistics will account for a significant volume share owing to advancements in trucking and logistics technologies and smart tagging solutions, which are ensuring the efficient sorting and optimization of cargo and materials.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns of affective computing Market:

North America will register substantial growth in the affective computing market owing to the presence of major manufacturers like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Qualcomm, Affectiva, Elliptic Labs in the region. Surging freight demand, along with higher costs associated with shipping and rising disposable income, will be supporting the adoption of affective computing.

Some Key Findings of the Global affective computing Market Report Include:

In-depth global affective computing Market report provides an overview of trend-based insights and factors by category, by Fuel, by Application, and by Regions. Economic benchmarking, product description, and development strategies implemented by leading players of the industry, along with their investments over the past five years. The market study includes the micro- and macro-analysis of regions, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that influence the global affective computing Market.

With an emphasis on strategies, there have been several primary developments done by the major companies such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Qualcomm, Affectiva, Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Intel, Pyreos, Cognitec Systems, Beyond Verbal, GestureTek, SightCorp, CrowdEmotion, Kairos, nViso, PointGrab, Eyeris, Numenta.

Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Technology:

Touch-based

Touchless

By Component:

Software

◦ Speech Recognition

◦ Gesture Recognition

Hardware

◦ Sensors

◦ Cameras

◦ Storage Devices

◦ Processors

By Vertical:

Academia and Research

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Automotive

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Technology

◦ North America, by Component

◦ North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Technology

◦ Western Europe, by Component

◦ Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Technology

◦ Asia Pacific, by Component

◦ Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Technology

◦ Eastern Europe, by Component

◦ Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Technology

◦ Middle East, by Component

◦ Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Technology

◦ Rest of the World, by Component

◦ Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this Report:

To estimate the market size for the affective computing Market on a regional and global basis.

To provide a competitive scenario for the affective computing Market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the affective computing Market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

To identify major segments in the affective computing Market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

