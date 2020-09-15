Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Insights, and Market Analysis 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030

Allergic conjunctivitis (AC) is an inflammation of the conjunctiva (a thin membrane covering the white part of the eye) due to allergy. It is often interchangeably known as Ocular Allergy; a common immunological hypersensitivity disorder. AC is a bilateral and self-limiting inflammatory process, fundamentally caused by an IgE-mediated immune mechanism or immediate hypersensitivity mechanism resulting from direct contact of the allergen with the conjunctival surface in sensitized patients – triggering mast cell activation and the release of different mediators.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment

The DelveInsight Allergic Conjunctivitis market report gives a thorough understanding of the Allergic Conjunctivitis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. The mainstay of treatment is the use of lubricants, anti-histamines and mast cell stabilizers. These are indicated in all forms of disease. Steroids are to be given under proper medical care when the cornea is involved or the disease is very severe with itching. Various drugs are available and the treatment options vary based on the severity of the disease. It is important to avoid any known allergen or reduce exposure to it by using wrap around glasses, by changing the environment, replacing allergen harbouring items.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Evidence suggests that there is a genetic component to the disease and severe morbidity is caused by symptoms such as swelling, itchiness, redness and photophobia. Additionally, high number of patients with allergic conjunctivitis are present with atopic dermatitis and asthma, respectively. Lack of treatment options and ineffective medicines with an abundance of adverse effects have left this market with unmet needs, including the development of therapeutics that are suitable for long-term usage.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Report Scope

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Allergic Conjunctivitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Allergic Conjunctivitis Allergic Conjunctivitis: Market Overview at a Glance Allergic Conjunctivitis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Allergic Conjunctivitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Allergic Conjunctivitis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Allergic Conjunctivitis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

