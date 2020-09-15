Anti-Slip Tiles Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – Gerflor, Groupo Lamosa, Johnson Tiles, Mohawk Industries, Mosa, Nitco Tiles, Pilkington

Anti-slip tiles are used in residential buildings in the kitchen, bathrooms, living room, garden outdoors, and parking spaces. Also, tiles that are installed in residential buildings are manufactured using distinct materials, such as ceramic, porcelain, PVC, and polyurethanes. Anti-slip tiles offer high slip resistance that prevents major accidents in damp environments, such as kitchen and bathrooms. These tiles provide excellent durability and scratch resistance that enhances their durability. Anti-slip tiles incur low maintenance cost and are cost-effective as compared to other alternative substitutes.

What is the Dynamics of Anti Slip Tiles Market?

The anti-slip tiles market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as the residential segment is estimated to account for a major share of the global anti-slip tiles market in the near future. Moreover, increase in adoption rate of anti-slip tiles in these manufacturing and processing industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-slip tiles market.

What is the SCOPE of Anti Slip Tiles Market?

The “Global Anti-Slip Tiles Market Analysis to 2027?” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the anti-slip tiles market with detailed market segmentation material used, end user, and geography. The global anti-slip tiles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anti-slip tiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global anti-slip tiles market is segmented on the basis of material used and end user. On the basis of material used, the global anti-slip tiles market is divided ceramic, porcelain, PVC and polyurethanes, others. On the basis of end user, the global anti-slip tiles market is divided industrial, commercial and residential.

What is the Regional Framework of Anti Slip Tiles Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global anti-slip tiles market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The anti-slip tiles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

