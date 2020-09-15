Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2027

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses.

Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications. TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various ELT institutions across these countries, which in turn has opened up avenues for different English learning methods. Moreover, in response to this, various schools, colleges, and universities in India and China have adopted digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has positively impacted the growth of the digital language learning market in recent years.

Currently, China is dominating the digital language learning market in Asia-Pacific market owing to the growing popularity of English as a second language and increasing penetration of digitization. The number of students in China is also high, which is a beneficial factor for digital language learning companies to offer their solutions and services. Additionally, the use of internet has been long-established, and the constant advances in the same are enabling the students and candidates to opt for digital languages, which is creating opportunities for digital language learning market.

ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market by Language Type

English

German

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Companies Mentioned

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc.

