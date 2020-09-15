Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

APAC Digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 138.94 Bn in 2017 to US$ 825.11 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 26.9% from the year 2018 to 2025.

Over the past two decades, an array of rapid advancements in technology has facilitated the transformation of customer expectations while providing organizations with digital tools to offer innovative services. The speed of this digitization is set to increase, owing to substantial advantages that digitalization delivers to customers. Progressive technology has allowed customers to share their experiences, ideas, and opinions with the masses at one click. The present customer values the review of strangers over advertisement and has high beliefs for customer experience.

Furthermore, nowadays, customers expect fast responses from brands, self-serve options, easy access to solutions and tools, and customized messaging, among other such services. These expectations are anticipated to evolve continuously with time, encouraging companies to deliver advanced services in innovative ways and adopting sophisticated technologies, operational capabilities, and marketing approaches. Within this dynamic landscape, significant opportunities will clear themselves to generate revenues, reduce costs, and deepen customer experience.

For attaining these, companies are implementing digital solutions and abandoning traditional ways of working. By reconsidering conventional operating models that hamper companies from achieving their potential and merging digital technologies and operating competences in a combined, and synchronized mode; companies can form customer-focused strategies that can withstand new levels of agility, efficiency, speed, and accuracy. Thus, changing customer experiences are driving the implementation of digital solutions by enterprises to compete with its rivals efficiently.

As the strategies of the Australian business are becoming more developed, the companies are putting more money and resources into digital transformation. As per the analysis, 71% of the Australian businesses have digital transformation as the core to the business strategies of the companies, thereby providing them with increased market share and profit margins. This will further deepen the implementation of the digital transformation in the country, thereby increasing the digital transformation market in the country in the coming years.

