Global influenza vaccine market is expected to register a 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global influenza vaccine market was valued at USD 30.4 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach at notable revenue of USD 42.2 Billion by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing demand for influenza vaccines to protect adults and children at risk of flue and its complications. Additionally, increasing number of people suffering from influenza diseases during flu season is also expected to increase the consumption of influenza vaccines across the globe over the forecast period.

The global influenza vaccine market is segmented into product type such as conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines and recombinant vaccines. Increasing prevalence of influenza infection and growing awareness amongst the populations regarding influenza vaccines are fueling the demand for Influenza Vaccines across the globe. In addition to this, recombinant vaccines are approved for people of 18 years age and older including pregnant women.

The adults segment by end-user is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. High prevalence of influenza in population over the age of 18 years is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Additionally, the influenza vaccines are available for every age group and provides better outcome during the infection.

Advancements in Medical Science

Increasing research and development activities to develop effective and safe influenza vaccines is expected to foster the growth of global influenza vaccines. Some vaccines have developed to prevent pandemic and seasonal influenza viruses using advanced technologies such as recombinant DNA technology. Moreover, the number of people suffering from influenza is expected to rise in future which is turn likely to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Government Initiatives and Programs

Favourable government initiatives such as vaccine distribution programs and to increasing awareness amongst the population regarding influenza infection and treatment are expected to fuel the demand for influenza vaccines across the globe. Further, healthcare services are also participating in different vaccination programs which are projected to escalate the demand for vaccines over the forecast period.

Although, limited expenditure on healthcare services in underdeveloped countries is one of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the influenza vaccine market in the near future.

The report titled “Influenza Vaccine Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global influenza vaccine market in terms of market segmentation by product, by type, by end-user type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Influenza vaccine market which includes company profiling of Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent Bio Solution Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., and Serum Instt. Of India Pvt Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Sanofi SA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global influenza vaccine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

