Auto-Injectors Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects By 360 Market Updates

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.
Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.
Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.
The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.
The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.
Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc.
etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Global Auto-Injectors market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Auto-Injectors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Auto-Injectors in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Auto-Injectors in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto-Injectors:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of the Auto-Injectors market?
- What are the key factors motivating the Global Auto-Injectors market?
- Who are the key companies in the Auto-Injectors market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Auto-Injectors market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Auto-Injectors market?
- Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Auto-Injectors market?
- What are the Auto-Injectors market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Auto-Injectors industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the Auto-Injectors market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Auto-Injectors industries?
Key Benefits
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Auto-Injectors Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Production
2.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Auto-Injectors Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Auto-Injectors Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Auto-Injectors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Auto-Injectors Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Auto-Injectors Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Auto-Injectors Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Auto-Injectors Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Auto-Injectors Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Auto-Injectors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Auto-Injectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Auto-Injectors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Auto-Injectors Production by Regions
4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Auto-Injectors Production
4.2.2 United States Auto-Injectors Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Auto-Injectors Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Auto-Injectors Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Auto-Injectors Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Auto-Injectors Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Auto-Injectors Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Auto-Injectors Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Auto-Injectors Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Auto-Injectors Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Auto-Injectors Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Auto-Injectors Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Auto-Injectors Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue by Type
6.3 Auto-Injectors Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Auto-Injectors Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Auto-Injectors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
