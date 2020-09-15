Automated Liquid Handler Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

“Global Automated Liquid Handler Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Automated Liquid Handler Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

Automated Liquid Handlers is used in automation of Pharmaceutical or biochemical laboratories. It is a robot that dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.

Reducing processing time, decreasing sample contamination, and increasing accuracy in bioassays is possible with Automated Liquid Handler. These systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties. Robotic arms distribute accurate measurements of liquids to vessels, such as microtiter plates and change out plates or tubes, thus streamlining workflow.

North America is the largest consumption region of The Automated Liquid Handler, with a revenue market share nearly 35.03% and sales market share nearly 31.41% and in 2017.

The Automated Liquid Handler is used in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, Government Agencies, Medical System and Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions. Report data showed that 52.24% of the Automated Liquid Handler revenue market demand in Bio/pharmaceutical Companies, 18.45% in Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions, and 15.38% in Medical System in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, The Automated Liquid Handler industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of The Automated Liquid Handler have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The Automated Liquid Handler market was valued at 720 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1070 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Liquid Handler.

Hamilton Robotics

Beckman Coulter

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Labcyte

Eppendorf

Aurora Biomed

BioTek Instruments

Tomtec

Apricot Designs

Analytik Jena

BRAND

AMTK

Gilson

Hudson Robotics

Beijing TXTB

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Basic Type

Advanced Type

Bio/pharmaceutical Companies

Government Agencies

Medical System