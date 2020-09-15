Automatic Polarimeter Market 2020 Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | Atago, Rudolph Research Analytical, Anton Paar, Bellingham Stanley (Xylem)

Global Automatic Polarimeter Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automatic Polarimeter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Polarimeter refers to a device used for gauging the optical activity of a fluid. A polarimeter measures the optical activity of a liquid by transmitting polarized light through it and gauging angle of the emitted light. The substance which are optically active tend to rotate the polarized light, whereas optically inactive substances attain an angle of 0?. A polarimeter was initially developed for the purpose of studying analogous enantiomers.

Increasing need to analyze optically active fluids and changing preference from manual polarimeter to automated polarimeter are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from diverse sectors such as food & beverages, chemical and agriculture is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the equipment is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Automatic Polarimeter across the world.

Top Key Players of this Report

– ATAGO

– Rudolph Research Analytical

– Anton Paar

– Bellingham + Stanley (Xylem)

– Jasco

– Schmidt + Haensch

– DigiPol Technologies

– Shanghai Insmark Instrument

– Hanon Instrument

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Economical Automatic Polarimeter

– Automatic High-Performance Polarimeter

By Application:

– Foods

– Pharmaceuticals

– Essential Oils

– Flavors and Fragrances

– Others

