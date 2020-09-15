Automotive Communication Technology Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Automotive Communication Technology is used in vehicle for uninterrupted and better communication with other vehicles. There are various bus modules integrated within vehicles to communicate namely: Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Controller Area Network (CAN), FlexRay, Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST), and Ethernet. The application where automotive communication technology used are: Powertrain, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, and Safety & ADAS.

Broadcom Inc.

Continental AG

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Melexis

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor

The significant drivers of automotive communication technology market are rising contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars. The mounting rise in sales of premium vehicles and emergence of autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for automotive communication technology market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive communication technology market with detailed market segmentation by bus module, application, vehicle class, and geography. The global automotive communication technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive communication technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive communication technology market is segmented on the basis of bus module, application, and vehicle class. Based bus module, the market is segmented as LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, Ethernet. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, and Safety & ADAS, Similarly, based on vehicle class the market is segmented into Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive communication technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive communication technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive communication technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive communication technology market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive communication technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive communication technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive communication technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive communication technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive communication technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market – By Bus Module

1.3.2 Automotive Communication Technology Market – By Application

1.3.3 Automotive Communication Technology Market – By Vehicle Class

1.3.4 Automotive Communication Technology Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.3.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTOMOTIVE COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

