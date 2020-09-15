AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS MARKET 2020 DEVELOPMENT, CURRENT ANALYSIS AND ESTIMATED FORECAST TO 2028 | MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, CONTINENTAL AG, BOSCH GROUP, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES, HGM AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS, AND ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

A recent report published by QMI automotive electronics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of automotive electronics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market automotive electronics during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of automotive electronics to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
What is Automotive Electronics ?
The concept of automotive electronics is the electronically operating systems used in automobiles. Such technologies are used in Electronic Fuel Injection, Airbag, Advanced Driver Assistance and Infotainment to increase the combined system’s overall performance.
The global automotive electronics market is driven by factors such as increasing demand in emerging markets for automobiles and luxury cars, developments and technological advancements in the global automotive industry, and increased automotive manufacturing capacities.
The automotive electronics market is segmented by area into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World. Over the forecast period, the global demand for automotive electronics is expected to rise with significant pace. Established economies like the U.S. & UK. Emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil are expected to play a major role in the first half of the forecast period, while demand for automotive electronics is expected to grow in the second half of the forecast period.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Magna International
2. Continental AG
3. Bosch Group
4. Delphi Automotive
5. Infineon Technologies
6. HGM Automotive Electronics
7. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
8. Hitachi Automotive Systems
9. Audiovox
10. Denso Corporation
By Type:
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Parking Assistance
Automated Emergency Braking
Night Vision
Lane Department Warning
Safety Systems
Engine Controllers
Transmission Drivetrain
Exhaust
xEV
Infotainment & Communication
Audio
Display
Navigation
Head-Up Display
Communication
Body Electronics
Powertrain
Others
By Component:
Electronic Control Units (ECU)
Current Carrying Devices (CCD)
Sensors
Others
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger
Commercial
Hybrid Electric
By Sales Channel:
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
By Type
By Component
By Vehicle Type
By Sales Channel
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Component
By Vehicle Type
By Sales Channel
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Component
By Vehicle Type
By Sales Channel
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Component
By Vehicle Type
By Sales Channel
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)
By Type
By Component
By Vehicle Type
By Sales Channel
