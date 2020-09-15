Behavioral Therapy Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis By 360 Market Updates

Behavioral Therapy Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Behavioral Therapy market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.

Behavior therapy is a broad term referring to clinical psychotherapy that uses techniques derived from behaviorism. Those who practice behavior therapy tends to look at specific, learned behaviors and how the environment influences those behaviors. Those who practice behavior therapy are called behaviorists, or behavior analysts. They tend to look for treatment outcomes that are objectively measurable. Behavior therapy does not involve one specific method but it has a wide range of techniques that can be used to treat a person’s psychological problems.

The growing prevalence of behavioral disorders and increasing awareness of the available therapeutic options are major driving factors for the market. Rising government initiatives, such as Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association grants and The Affordable Care Act, to increase investment on programs to eliminate substance abuse is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The classification of Behavioral Therapy includes Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders and Attention Deficit Disorders. The proportion of Anxiety Disorders in 2017 is about 35.6%, and the proportion of Mood Disorders in 2017 is about 17.5%.

Behavioral Therapy is application in Inpatient, Residential and Outpatient. The most of Behavioral Therapy is used in Outpatient, and the market share of that is about 40.5 % in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52.5% in 2017, Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.5% in 2017. Behavioral Therapy market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to high incidence of allergy people in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

The global industry is highly fragmented with presence of large number of players in the market. However, significant number of mergers and acquisitions were observed in the recent years, which reflects dynamic nature of the market. Some of the major institutes engaged in providing behavioral rehabilitation services in this market are Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc.

Magellan Health, etc.

In 2018, The Global Behavioral Therapy market size was 183400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 347300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

Magellan Health

Universal Health Services

Acadia Healthcare

Springstone

American Addiction Centers

ChanceLight

Haven Behavioral Healthcare

Behavioral Health Group

Center for Autism & Related Disorders

People’s Care

Behavior Frontiers

Sunbelt Staffing

Autism Spectrum Therapies

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Anxiety Disorders

Mood Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Personality Disorders

The Behavioral Therapy Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Inpatient

Residential